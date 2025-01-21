Chandrababu condoles death of jawan in Jammu and Kashmir firing

Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh - Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep shock and sorrow at the untimely death of Jawan Karthik, a brave soldier from Chittoor district, who was killed in an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. In a heartfelt statement on Twitter, Naidu offered his condolences to Karthik's family, recognising the ultimate sacrifice he made for the nation and assuring that the state government would support the family during this difficult time.









Minister Ramprasad Reddy echoed the Chief Minister's sentiments, calling the death of Jawan Karthik "sad" and commending his service in defense of the country. Reddy emphasized that the bravery and dedication of the martyred soldier would be remembered and honored.

The encounter in Jammu and Kashmir, which occurred on Monday, resulted in the serious injury of Karthik, a resident of Upper Ragi Manupenta in Bangaruwandlapalle mandal. Despite undergoing treatment, he succumbed to his injuries, leaving his family and community in a state of grief. Karthik, 29, was the younger son of Varadarajulu and Selvi. He joined the Indian Army in 2017 while pursuing his degree and had recently returned home for Diwali, spending a precious week with his loved ones before resuming his duties, promising to return home in May.

Karthik's tragic death has cast a pall of sadness over his family and village, as they come to terms with the loss of a dedicated soldier who bravely served his country.