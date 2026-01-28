Chandrababu condoles death of Maharashtra Dy. CM Ajit Pawar

  1. Home
  • Created On:  28 Jan 2026 1:24 PM IST
The sudden death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (66) in a plane crash has sent shockwaves through Indian politics.

The sudden death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (66) in a plane crash has sent shockwaves through Indian politics. The aircraft, carrying Pawar and four others, crashed on Wednesday morning, resulting in the loss of all five lives.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu expressed his deep sorrow over the tragedy. In a social media message, he said, "I am deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash this morning. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and followers."

