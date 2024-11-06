Chandrababu Congratulates Trump on Election Victory, Hopes for Stronger Indo-US Ties

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu extended his heartfelt congratulations to Donald Trump on his recent victory in the US Presidential Elections. Expressing optimism about Trump’s upcoming term in office, Naidu highlighted the potential for further collaboration between India and the United States.

Chandrababu remarked that Trump's first tenure had significantly strengthened the Indo-US partnership, fostering greater cooperation between the two nations. He praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, remarking that the combined leadership of Modi and Trump paves the way for even closer ties.

"I wish Mr. Trump every success as he prepares to lead his country forward," said Chandrababu. He expressed his confidence that under their leadership, both nations could continue to enhance their relationship and work together on global issues.





