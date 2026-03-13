Chandrababu cracks whip on bureaucracy at collectors’ meet

Vijayawada: In a stern and unusually blunt address, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu delivered a strong warning to senior officials and district collectors, making it clear that bureaucratic arrogance, administrative rigidity and lack of field engagement will not be tolerated in the governance of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking on the second day of the two-day District Collectors’ Conference at the Secretariat in Amaravati, the Chief Minister openly criticised what he described as a growing “superior mindset” among sections of the bureaucracy. “When we are policy makers, both collectors and ministers must remember one thing, we must be proactive,” Naidu said. “The attitude that ‘I am the collector, I am the minister, people must come to me, wait outside and I will see them when I get time’ must go.”

The Chief Minister expressed dissatisfaction that several districts were not showing visible development despite having strong agricultural potential and natural resources. “Prosperous districts are also not witnessing development. There is water, crops are growing and people are comfortable, yet development is not happening because you are not focusing on it,” he said. “Many of you attend these conferences as if it is just a lecture and leave. Ownership must be taken by collectors, ministers, MLAs and planning boards in the districts. Investments must come. What is needed is a change in orientation.”

Naidu also issued strict operational directives, ordering district collectors to spend at least eight days every month in the field. “Only then will you have administrative grip,” he said. “If you sit in front of computers you will only see the same data everywhere. You must go to the field, interact with people, understand the situation and activate the administrative machinery.”

He also instructed that all departments must spend at least six days in field inspections every month, stressing that data alone cannot reflect the true situation. “Data is available everywhere, but you must verify it on the ground. When you compare data with reality, only then will you understand the truth and take correct decisions,” he said.

Senior secretaries were also directed to undertake four days of field visits every month, with Naidu asking the Chief Secretary to create an online monitoring portal to track these inspections. The Chief Minister also warned that serious action would be taken against officials whose negligence leads to public safety failures.

Referring to recent incidents such as diarrhoea cases in Srikakulam, adulterated milk complaints in Rajamahendravaram and a firecracker accident in Kakinada district, Naidu said the incidents exposed worrying administrative lapses. “After seeing these incidents I felt very disturbed. Severe lapses are happening and we cannot ignore them. No matter how many reforms or programmes we announce, unless the administration reaches the ground we will not know the truth,” he said.

A tense exchange also took place during the meeting when a district officer raised the issue of delays in providing housing, borewells and roads in habitations located inside the forest areas of Papikonda National Park due to lack of forest department clearances.

The officer explained that even government-sanctioned housing and small infrastructure works could not proceed because permissions were not being granted.

Responding to this, a senior officer said the restrictions were due to wildlife protection regulations of the Union government.

Naidu reacted sharply, criticising what he called an impractical bureaucratic approach that ignored the needs of people living in remote tribal regions. “A person has been living there for years. If he needs electricity or water, will you deny it?” the Chief Minister asked. “This is also an agency area. If people do not even have water there, how can they survive?”

Expressing strong displeasure, Naidu directly reprimanded the official response. “Your attitude is very, very objectionable. I will discuss this with the Deputy Chief Minister as well. What exactly are you doing?” he said. “This is my fourth term as Chief Minister and for the first time I am seeing such an attitude.”

He said repeated conflicts between revenue and forest regulations were creating serious administrative problems and preventing basic facilities from reaching tribal habitations. “If even existing roads cannot be repaired with gravel or steps, how will people live there?” he asked, adding that similar rigid approaches could create dangerous situations in sensitive areas such as pilgrimage centres like Srisailam Temple.

Naidu concluded by warning officials that administrative rigidity and inter-departmental conflicts must be resolved quickly. “If there is any problem, come to me or the Deputy Chief Minister,” he said. “But this approach is not acceptable. Governance must be practical and people-centric.”