Chandrababu demands Jagan to seek fresh mandate over capital issue, says he would leave politics if YSRCP wins

The former chief minister and TDP national President Chandrababu Naidu who is holding protests across the state against the three capitals in Andhra Pradesh has reached Rayalaseema district. As part of saving Amaravati yatra, Naidu has visited Penukonda of Anantapur district and sought the donations from the people by carrying a bowl for the Amaravati movement.

Addressing the people at the meeting, Naidu affirmed that it is his government, who brought the KIA motors to the state and YSRCP government is destroying the state by dividing the people in the name of capital. He recalled Harish Rao's words on the three capitals wherein the Telangana minister has said that the turmoil in Andhra Pradesh state eventually had fetched good results to Telangana in concern to real estate business.

"It takes two days for Rayalaseema people to travel all the way to Visakhapatnam, which would be a high burden to farmers and people, " Naidu asserted. Moreover, the former chief minister has demanded the YSRCP MLA's resign to their legislature and seek fresh mandate if they wanted to trifurcate the capital.

He challenged the ruling YSRCP that he would leave the politics if the latter would win the election on capital agenda.

Naidu alleged the GN Rao and Boston committees reports to be bogus and asked the people to fire them in Bhogi bonfire.