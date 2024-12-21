Chandrababu envisions financial independence of women: Bhuvaneswari

Kuppam (Chittoor district): Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari criticised the previous government, accusing it of enriching themselves at the expense of the people and creating chaos instead of promoting development.

Speaking at a women’s interaction event in Vanaguttapalli village as part of her ongoing visit to the Kuppam constituency, she underscored her husband’s vision for a poverty-free society where everyone lives happily. “Chandrababu’s dream is a prosperous society and he always envisions a future where women are financially independent,” she said.

Bhuvaneswari highlighted the significance of the ‘DWCRA self-help groups (SHGs)’, which Chandrababu Naidu introduced. These groups, she noted, have enabled women to manage substantial bank transactions independently, freeing them from reliance on male family members for finances. “We want women to be empowered financially and enjoy the right to spend their hard-earned money. A happy woman ensures a happy family,” she added.

Discussing Kuppam’s development initiatives, she announced that the government will soon release Rs 45 crore for the first phase of municipal projects. Additionally, Rs 110 crore has been allocated for constructing drainage systems in villages, and Rs.1.4 crore for repairing ar-ea hospitals.

She expressed optimism that the completion of the Handri-Neeva project by July next year would resolve water scarcity issues. Plans for building 15323 new houses and installing free solar panels for each household are also underway.

Addressing youth concerns, Bhuvaneswari assured that strict action is being taken against drug abuse. She also mentioned

plans to curb migration by supporting women entrepreneurs. Saying that CM Chandrababu is committed to developing every district as a hub of growth, she urged the people to trust in his vision and leadership for a brighter future. MLC K Srikanth and other leaders were present.