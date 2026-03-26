Chandrababu Expresses Shock Over Fatal Bus Crash in Prakasam

Thirteen people lost their lives in the early hours of Thursday after a tipper truck collided with a private travel bus near Rayavaram in Markapuram Mandal of Prakasam district.

The collision reportedly led to a fire, in which several passengers were burnt alive. Around 20 others sustained injuries and were promptly shifted to various hospitals for treatment.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep shock over the accident and conveyed his profound grief over the tragic loss of lives. Immediately after being informed, he spoke with concerned officials and reviewed the medical assistance being provided to the injured.

District police officials stated that the bus involved belonged to Harikrishna Private Travels and was travelling from Nirmal in Telangana to Nellore in Andhra Pradesh at the time of the incident.

The Chief Minister also expressed concern that the death toll could rise further. He ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the causes of the accident and directed officials to submit a detailed report at the earliest.