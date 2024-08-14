Chandrababu extend wishes ahead of independence day, emphasizes on Har Ghar Tiranga

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu emphasised the importance of protecting the integrity of the nation as India celebrates its 78th Independence Day. Taking to the Twitter , Naidu highlighted the significance of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, which encourages citizens to proudly display the national flag at their homes.

"This year marks the third consecutive celebration of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' program, initiated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi," Naidu stated, expressing his satisfaction with the widespread participation in the initiative. He particularly noted the poignant symbolism of the national flag—designed by the esteemed Telugu leader Pingali Venkaiah Garu—flying atop homes across the nation, underscoring the pride felt by many.





మహోజ్వల చరిత గల మన దేశ సమగ్రత కాపాడడం మనందరి కర్తవ్యం. అందులో భాగంగా ప్రధాని శ్రీ నరేంద్ర మోదీ పిలుపు మేరకు వరుసగా మూడో సంవత్సరం 'హర్ ఘర్ తిరంగా' కార్యక్రమాన్ని జరుపుకుంటున్నాం. ఇంటింటా జాతీయ జెండా అనే ఈ కార్యక్రమం విస్తృత కార్యక్రమంగా మారడం ఆనందకర విషయం. మరీ ముఖ్యంగా మన తెలుగు… pic.twitter.com/ErU34cHBKW — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) August 14, 2024





Naidu urged everyone to let the tricolor soar over every residence and office, calling for people to adopt the national flag as their profile picture on social media platforms. "These simple acts foster a profound sense of nationalism and unity among us," he asserted.

As India commemorates this momentous day, Chandrababu Naidu extended his heartfelt wishes to all citizens for a joyous and inspiring Independence Day, reiterating the collective responsibility to uphold the dignity and integrity of the nation.