Chandrababu flags of Maha Shakti Rath Yatra to take manifesto into public

Telugu Desam Party National President and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has flagged off the Mahashakti Chaitanya Ratha Yatra a program designed to create awareness among the people about the 'Maha Shakti' schemes promised by Chandrababu Garu specifically for women in Andhra Pradesh as part of Mino manifesto.



Speaking on the occasion, Chandrababu said that 'Mahashakti' schemes aim to empower women and bring positive change to their lives with the financial assistance. Naidu had reiterated that the every women in the house above aged 18 will get the financial assistance of Rs. 1500 per month after TDP comes to power. He said along with financial assistance to the women they would bring up a plan to create wealth.

Stating that TDP is the one such party, which knows how to create wealth, Naidu recalled the salient development activities took place in his regime in united Andhra Pradesh. He said that he had brought the mobile phones to Hyderabad. He said that TDP is the party which looks after the women and opined that they had brought schemes to women in the past to empower them.

Chandrababu Naidu took a dig at the YSRCP government alleging that is resorting to atrocities with murder and rapes. He questioned what the police are doing and accused them of acting in lines with YSRCP leaders. On this occasion, he called on the cadre and people to think about what is going on in the state currently and assured them that everything will be fine once TDP comes to power.

He directed the party leaders and activists to take the manifesto into public and enlighten them by explaining it properly.

Meanwhile, TDP Chief Atchannaidu expressed his views stating that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is responsible for the recognition and empowerment of women in the state. Atchannaidu criticized the current Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy alleging that he had made false promises during the election campaign and failed to fulfill any of the commitments made to women.

Atchannaidu specifically mentioned Jagan had gone back on his word on alcohol ban. Atchannaidu expressed confidence that a 50-day campaign on the 'Maha Shakti' schemes would be conducted, and he predicted that Chandrababu Naidu would become the Chief Minister with 160 seats in the upcoming elections.