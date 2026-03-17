Chandrababu: Haj House in Amaravati soon

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu announced here on Monday that the Andhra Pradesh government will construct a new Haj House in Amaravati and immediately release Rs 45 crore in pending honorarium dues for imams and muezzins. He pointed out that the coalition government has implemented several welfare initiatives for Muslims over the past 21 months.

The Chief Minister made these remarks while participating in an iftar hosted by the state government here. He joined the prayers and extended Ramzan greetings to the Muslim community.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the incomplete Haj House in Kadapa would soon be made operational. The government has organised iftars across districts and constituencies during the holy month of Ramzan. Emphasising the teachings of Prophet Muhammad on charity and compassion, the Chief Minister said the government is committed to supporting the poor and ensuring the socio-economic advancement of Muslims.

Naidu highlighted several welfare measures implemented by the state government. Under NTR Bharosa pensions, about 4.38 lakh Muslims receive financial assistance, with the government spending around Rs 3,511 crore annually. Around 4.5 lakh Muslim students are benefiting from the ‘Thalliki Vandanam’ scheme, while Rs 264 crore has been released as post-Matric scholarships for 19,215 students. Under the Deepam 2.0 scheme, 6.2 lakh families are receiving LPG support worth Rs 158 crore.

The Chief Minister said Rs 180 crore has already been distributed as honorariums, providing Rs 5,000 for imams and Rs 10,000 for muezzins, and ordered the immediate release of the remaining Rs 45 crore dues.

Naidu stated that the government respects the sentiments of Muslims and is taking steps to protect Waqf properties. Around 1,500 Waqf properties have been surveyed and the board has been recast, after cancelling earlier orders that created disputes.

The Chief Minister mentioned that Rs 100 crore has been allocated to the Dudekula Muslim Finance Corporation, minority welfare allocations were increased from Rs 5,434 crore to Rs 6,090 crore, and Rs 7 crore was sanctioned to the Urdu Academy.

The event was attended by Minority Welfare Minister NMD Farooq, MP Kesineni Sivanath, MLAs Mohammed Naseer Ahmed, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Gadde Rammohan, and several public representatives and leaders from the Muslim community.