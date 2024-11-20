Chandrababu highlights achievements of 150 NDA ruling in AP in 150 days, thanks people

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed his gratitude to the citizens for their overwhelming support in the 2024 elections, emphasizing that the people's verdict was unprecedented. He took the opportunity to highlight the achievements of his government over the past 150 days and reiterated his commitment to accountability by vowing to expose irregularities from the previous YSRCP regime.

"I am dedicated to explaining to the people the work undertaken by my government," Naidu stated, noting that his administration is committed to unearthing the depth of irregularities that have surfaced.

Reflecting on his long political career, Naidu expressed heartfelt appreciation for the support he has received over four decades, stating, “I will be indebted to them for the rest of my life.” He described himself as a lifelong learner, continuously striving to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister recounted the hardships he has faced throughout his political journey. He expressed his sorrow over the humiliations directed at his family, underscoring the deep anguish he felt during those challenging times, including his imprisonment.

CM Naidu reaffirmed his determination to advance the state's development, progressing “brick by brick,” with the unwavering support of the citizens of Andhra Pradesh.