Chandrababu highlights welfare initiatives of coalition govt at Bapatla visit

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the importance of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its commitment to public welfare. Speaking at a public meeting in Puthiyagollapalem, Naidu distributed pensions directly to beneficiaries at their homes, showcasing his hands-on approach to governance.

In his address, the Chief Minister reiterated his dedication to the pension program, which he believes is a testament to the government's public service initiatives. Naidu also highlighted the disparities between Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana in pension allocations, asserting that AP provides better support to its citizens.

Naidu projected confidence in the progress of ongoing projects, noting that development in Amaravati is accelerating. He pointed out that Visakha Steel has successfully raised ₹11,000 crore and that the establishment of a railway zone in Visakhapatnam is underway. The Chief Minister announced plans to complete teacher appointments by June and commended public servants for their efficient work.

Addressing concerns raised by critics of welfare programs, Naidu asserted that his government is committed to both welfare and development, with a vision for achieving Zero Power in AP by 2029. He emphasized that the inherited debt of ₹10 lakh crore would not hinder their progress, as both welfare and development are being pursued concurrently.

Among the announcements, Naidu highlighted the provision of free gas cylinders every four months, financial support for farmers, and a ₹20,000 assistance program for fishermen during the hunting ban in May and June. He also noted the importance of agricultural modernization to boost the incomes of the state's citizens.

In a nod to historical figures, Naidu spoke about Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, emphasizing his contributions to society and education. He also noted the successes of the Dwakra program, which has led to savings of ₹35,000 crore among participants. The Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to eradicating homelessness within five years and ensuring that every citizen has access to basic amenities.