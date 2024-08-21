Chandrababu Honours Irrigation Expert Kannayya Naidu for installation of stop log gate at Tungabhadra Dam

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu recently honored eminent irrigation expert and retired officer Kannayya Naidu for his swift response to a critical situation at the Tungabhadra Reservoir. The felicitation took place at the Velagapudi secretariat, where Kannayya Naidu was presented with a shawl and a memento.

The recognition comes in the wake of the damage sustained by the reservoir’s 19th gate, which was washed away by flood waters. Upon learning of the issue, CM Chandrababu Naidu promptly contacted Kannayya Naidu, urging him to address the problem. In a commendable effort, Kannayya Naidu coordinated with officials from both Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka to successfully install a stop log gate amidst rising flood flows. This critical intervention prevented approximately 30 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water from being wasted.

During a call on Wednesday, Chief Minister Naidu expressed his gratitude to Kannayya Naidu for his dedication and hard work, emphasizing the importance of conserving water for the benefit of farmers in the state. He extended his thanks to Kannayya Naidu on behalf of the agricultural community.



The event also saw the participation of Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu and other officials, highlighting the collaborative efforts between various stakeholders in managing the state’s water resources effectively.