Chandrababu incenses against the police for filing false cases on TDP cadre

TDP chief Chandrababu blamed the police for filing false cases against the TDP workers in Kuppam. Chandrababu responded to the Kuppam incident through a tweet suggesting to DGP Rajendranath Reddy that the policemen should be brought under control.



"It is outrageous that some policemen go to the low level of supporting MPs who have done wrong," Naidu said adding that due to the behavior of some policemen, they are bringing a bad name to the departments. He condemned the illegal cases against the TDP leaders who protested.

Earlier, TDP leaders on Saturday staged protests and tried to burn effigies in MP Gorantla Madhav in Kuppam of Chittoor district. However, CI Sridhar did not allow it despite PA Manohar asked why they are not allowed. Later, TDP ranks reached the RTC bus stand and started protesting. Cases have been registered against Manohar and 15 others for obstructing their duties.