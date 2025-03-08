Live
Chandrababu Launches Initiatives for Women Empowerment in Markapuram
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu visited Markapuram to celebrate International Women’s Day, participating actively in events aimed at empowering local women. During his visit, he inspected various stalls set up by self-help groups, inquiring about the innovative products crafted by women entrepreneurs.
Demonstrating support for sustainable practices, CM Naidu donned a unique hat made from banana waste. He also launched the 'Shakti App', developed by the police department to assist women in the region. In a recognition of their contributions, he congratulated the women drivers of Rapido, acknowledging their role in enhancing mobility and employment opportunities for women.
While addressing the gathering, CM Naidu emphasized the potential for generating income through the creative use of materials such as horsehair, banana, and coconut waste. He encouraged the women to focus on creating quality products and advised them on the importance of branding for their crafts.
In a significant move to bolster local enterprise, the Chief Minister introduced a merchant portal designed for seamless delivery services, aimed at supporting these women-led businesses. The initiatives underscore the government's commitment to fostering women's entrepreneurship and creating sustainable income opportunities within the community.