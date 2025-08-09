Chandrababu, Lokesh extend greetings to tribals on International Tribal Day

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has conveyed his best wishes to tribal communities on the occasion of International Tribal Day. In a post on the social media platform 'X', he emphasised the development of agency areas to be on par with more urban regions, asserting that the coalition government aims to uplift tribal lives significantly.









Naidu indicated that discussions regarding future programmes tailored for tribal welfare would take place soon, and key decisions are expected to be announced later today. He reiterated the government's commitment to the advancement of tribal communities.

Minister Nara Lokesh also shared his greetings on the same platform, highlighting the unique lifestyle of tribal people as a testament to ancient cultures and traditions. He noted that the coalition government is actively engaged in promoting their welfare, with Rs 7,557 crores allocated in the previous financial year. Lokesh assured that the government will continue to support tribal communities in every possible way moving forward.







