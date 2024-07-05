Chandrababu meets Nirmala Sitharaman, urges allocation of funds to AP in Union Budget

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is currently in Delhi for a series of meetings with Union Ministers as part of his official visit. On the second day of his trip, Naidu met with Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss the allocation of priority funds for AP issues in the upcoming Union Budget.



Accompanied by TDP MPs, AP Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, Chief Secretary Nirab Kumar Prasad, and AP Finance Secretary Piyush Kumar, Naidu also met with NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam to discuss key developmental projects in the state.

Following the meeting with Sitharaman, Naidu is scheduled to meet Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh later in the day to further discuss the needs of Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister's visit to Delhi highlights the importance of securing necessary funds and resources for the state's development projects and infrastructure advancements. Naidu's proactive approach in engaging with central government officials demonstrates his commitment to bringing vital support and attention to the needs of Andhra Pradesh.