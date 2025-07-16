  • Menu
Chandrababu meets union minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Delhi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is on the second day of his visit to Delhi, engaging with several key ministers. On Wednesday morning, he met with Union Labour and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Later in the day, Naidu is scheduled to meet Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil at 2:30 PM and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 4:30 PM.

Additionally, the CII Swarnandhra Pradesh Task Force report is set for release at 7 PM.

