Chandrababu Mourns Over Death of Tollywood actor Rajendra Prasad's Daughter

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu mourned over death of tollywood veteran actor Rajendra Prasad's daughter extended his condolences to family during this difficult time.

“It is most unfortunate to witness the premature passing of Gayathri. My heart goes out to the family as they navigate through this profound grief. May God grant peace to her soul,” Naidu stated.

సీనియర్ నటుడు శ్రీ రాజేంద్రప్రసాద్ కుమార్తె గాయత్రి గుండెపోటుతో మరణించారనే వార్త నన్ను తీవ్ర దిగ్భ్రాంతికి గురిచేసింది. చిన్న వయసులోనే అకాల మరణానికి గురికావడం అత్యంత దురదృష్టకరం. ఈ విషాద సమయంలో ఆ కుటుంబానికి నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియచేస్తున్నాను. గాయత్రి ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూర్చాలని… pic.twitter.com/0RauHSco05 — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 5, 2024

The untimely death of Gayathri has not only affected her family but has also touched the hearts of fans and well-wishers who admired her father's work. As tributes continue to pour in, the industry mourns the loss of a promising future and stands in solidarity with Rajendra Prasad's family.

