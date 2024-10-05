  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Mourns Over Death of Tollywood actor Rajendra Prasad's Daughter

Chandrababu Mourns Over Death of Tollywood actor Rajendra Prasads Daughter
x
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu mourned over death of tollywood veteran actor Rajendra Prasad's daughter extended his condolences to family during this difficult time.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu mourned over death of tollywood veteran actor Rajendra Prasad's daughter extended his condolences to family during this difficult time.

“It is most unfortunate to witness the premature passing of Gayathri. My heart goes out to the family as they navigate through this profound grief. May God grant peace to her soul,” Naidu stated.

The untimely death of Gayathri has not only affected her family but has also touched the hearts of fans and well-wishers who admired her father's work. As tributes continue to pour in, the industry mourns the loss of a promising future and stands in solidarity with Rajendra Prasad's family.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick