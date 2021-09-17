Chandrababu Naidu accuses government of abetting suicides

Mangalagiri: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday criticised the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for 'abetting' non-stop suicides of political adversaries as well as the common public by pursuing the 'cruel' policies of persecution and harassment.

Naidu termed the suicide of former Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao as a 'government murder' that would go down in history as an unpardonable crime committed by the oppressive rulers.

Vicious police force was used to mentally torture the former Speaker by levelling baseless allegations about misuse of furniture. A senior leader, who served as Speaker, minister, MLA and became known as 'Palnati Puli', eventually got mentally upset and fatally depressed.

The TDP chief paid tributes to Srivaprasada Rao on his second death anniversary at the party office here.