Chandrababu Naidu Advocates Women Empowerment in Legislative Assembly

In a recent session of the Legislative Assembly, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the importance of women empowerment in his government's initiatives. Speaking passionately, he asserted that true empowerment should be demonstrated through actions rather than mere rhetoric.

Naidu highlighted the legacy of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), stating that the movement for women's rights in the state was pioneered by TDP founder Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), who was the first leader to grant property rights to women. He reiterated that during his tenure, significant steps have been taken to promote the education and employment of women, including the introduction of a 33 percent reservation for women in educational institutions and jobs.

The Chief Minister noted the positive outcomes of these initiatives, indicating that women are now better educated and increasingly participating in various sectors. He further mentioned that upcoming delimitation processes could see around 75 women representatives in the Assembly, further strengthening women's voices in governance.

Among the financial initiatives, Naidu announced a fixed deposit scheme of Rs. 5,000 for every girl child born, further underscoring the government’s commitment to the economic security of women. He also mentioned the allocation of Rs. 9,689 crore under the Pasupu Kunkuma initiative, delivering financial support of Rs. 10,000 to farmers.

Additionally, the government has introduced a program under Deepam-2 to provide three free cooking gas cylinders to women. Naidu reassured that if women save a rupee through the Dwacra scheme, the government will match it with an equal contribution. He stressed that with the backing of Dwacra associations, they aim to facilitate natural irrigation across 20 lakh acres of land.

In conclusion, Naidu declared that the Telugu Desam Party stands as a strong advocate for women's rights with ongoing initiatives designed to empower and uplift women across Andhra Pradesh.