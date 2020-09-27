Chandrababu Naidu announces new Parliament Presidents In Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: TDP President N. Chandrababu Naidu announced on Sunday names of 25 parliamentary unit presidents among others. Naidu indicated that the party had selected hard-working, talented leaders who have proved their mettle and passion for working for the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Chandrababu Naidu, a three-time Chief Minister himself known for his futuristic policies has moved from the erstwhile District President model and announced 25 parliamentary unit Presidents. This is a major announcement after the 2019 debacle for the TDP that suffered a setback with just 23 seats in the assembly polls.

TDP supremo stressed that the party had focused on a merger of meritocracy with democracy in its current choice of appointees. It is understood that these changes are being rolled out to help TDP members platform local issues and empower ordinary people to hold the YSRCP government to account. Sources close to the party indicate that a ground exercise was carried out to gain candidate perception and acceptability prior to the announcement on Sunday.

Some interesting names appear in the list released by the party earlier. Palla Srinivas, a strong leader from Yadava community has been put in charge of the Visakhapatnam parliamentary seat. Among others, 44-year old Abdul Aziz has been given the responsibility to handle affairs of the Nellore parliamentary constituency.

Naidu's determination to accomplish the unachievable and his meticulous planning is something that has often unnerved his rivals. Whether it be the inclusion of members from the Reddy community in his recent party rejig or appointing a 32-year old as President of Vizianagaram parliamentary constituency. Naidu's tactical approach is hidden in the details as this 32-year old Kimidi Nagarjuna is not just an enthusiastic youth politician but also a member of the Turpu Kapu community, a dominant community in Uttar Andhra.

In addition to the 25 parliamentary Presidents announced, the TDP also announced 13 Observers to oversee the affairs of 2 parliamentary constituencies each except for Araku, which got its own exclusive Observer appointed by the party.

Only time will tell, the results these changes yield but the former CEO of Andhra Pradesh as he was fondly called is geared up for the ensuing battle.