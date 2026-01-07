Chandrababu Naidu asks Telangana not to indulge in politics over river water sharing

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday asked Telangana not to indulge in politics over river water sharing issues.

Expressing concern over politicisation of water sharing issues between the two Telugu states, the Chief Minister made it clear that he never objected to projects in Telangana.

He asked if it was proper to object Polavaram project undertaken by Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister was referring to the objection raised by the Telangana government over expansion of Polavaram project.

The Telangana government has approached the Supreme Court to stop Polavaram-Nallamalla Sagar project aimed at diverting water from Godavari River to Krishna basin in Andhra Pradesh.

Chandrababu Naidu was talking to media persons after visit to Polavaram in Eluru district to review the status of the mega project.

He said that there is nothing wrong in using surplus water, which is going waste into the sea. “Once we complete the Polavaram project, we can use surplus water in Godavari, supply Krishna water to Rayalaseema region and if there is excess water, we can supply it to Telangana also,” he said.

He said it was not proper for political leaders to indulge in competition over the water sharing issues. He urged people of Telangana to ponder.

Stating that all Telugu-speaking people are one, he said they should work with the spirit of give and take.

Chandrababu Naidu said the political leaders should not create conflicts between the two states.

He stressed the need for linking of rivers in the country to make it a drought-free country.

CM Naidu recalled that during Vajpayee regime, a task force was formed to study on linking of rivers.

He said that with the intra linking of rivers, the state will become drought free and lead to development of all the regions.

The Chief Minister, who inspected the progress of Polavaram project, said that the construction of new Diaphragm wall will be completed by February 15 and a target has been set to complete all the Phase I works by March 2027 to release water.

The Chief Minister stated that the government was forced to spend additional Rs 1000 crore for constructing new diaphragm wall. The main dam works are nearing completion and embankment works will be completed by June.

The Chief Minister said with the completion of Polavaram project, largest inland water ways will made available and through Polavaram right and left canals, connectivity will be provided. Steps have been taken to supply water to Visakhapatnam through Polavaram left main canal. Irrigation facility will be provided in both Visakhpatnam and Anakapalli districts through left main canal.

He said through Pattiseema lift irrigation scheme, the Krishna delta was stabilised as Godavari water was diverted to Krishna river and from there to Rayalaseema region. As a result, now Rayalaseema emerged as horticulture hub and the state government has been initiating steps to make Rayalaseema as global horticulture hub.

Describing Polavaram project as the nerve centre of Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister said that his life ambition is to complete Polavaram project and linking of rivers across the country.

The Chief Minister said that the TDP government spent Rs 65,000 crore during 2014-19 towards development of irrigation sector including Rs 12,000 crore in Rayalaseema region.



