Chandrababu Naidu Calls for Collective Effort to Meet People's Aspirations

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has urged everyone to strive towards realising the aspirations of the state's citizens, affirming that their needs have already been met. Speaking during a recent teleconference with ministers, public representatives, and TDP party workers, he remarked on the vibrant celebration of Sankranthi across all villages in the state.

Wishing TDP leaders and workers a joyous Sankranthi, Naidu highlighted the festive spirit lighting up every village. He underscored the government's commitment to good governance, citing the payment of 60 months of pending DA arrears to state employees and the settlement of bills related to the 'Neeru-Chettu' (Water-Tree) initiative.

Looking ahead, Naidu announced plans to reduce electricity charges this year, emphasising that the goal of the alliance government is to ensure happiness across all segments of society. He called for the successful initiatives undertaken by the government to be effectively communicated to the public.