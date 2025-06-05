Live
Chandrababu Naidu Champions Recycling and Green Initiatives on World Environment Day
In a significant move to enhance environmental sustainability, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has directed top officials to formulate a special policy on recycling. This announcement came during a sapling planting event held on June 5th, in Ananthavaram village, as part of World Environment Day celebrations. The Chief Minister, alongside Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, actively participated in the initiative by planting saplings in the Amaravati region.
During the event, CM Naidu emphasised the importance of inter-departmental coordination to effectively implement recycling efforts. He also highlighted the need to consider suggestions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance the green cover in Amaravati, instructing officials to focus on developing Miyawaki gardens—a dense planting method inspired by practices in Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, and the United States.
The Chief Minister has mandated that a comprehensive report on the recycling policy be submitted every 15 days, in collaboration with the Panchayati Raj, Urban Development, Pollution Control Board, and other relevant departments. Additionally, he called for the establishment of exhibitions on recycling across three areas, along with awareness campaigns for college students utilizing mobile units.
At the event, CM Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan explored stalls set up by the Pollution Control Board that highlighted various aspects of environmental protection. The occasion was also attended by Minister Narayana and several other ministers and senior officials.
In line with these green initiatives, the coalition government is dedicated to developing the Amaravati capital to international standards, aiming for 30 percent of the area to be designated as blue and green spaces. The administration is taking proactive measures to ensure future temperatures are maintained at least 2 to 3 degrees lower, drawing on successful plantation strategies from countries like Singapore and Japan.