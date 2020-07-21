Amaravati: The TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the tonsure of Dalit youth Vara Prasad at Seethanagaram in East Godavari district, in a statement on Tuesday.

He said that the Jungle Raj has returned to AP. Vara Prasad's head was tonsured by leaders belonging to YSRCP in East Godavari District's Seethanagaram Police Station, said Chandrababu Naidu.

The TDP chief said that this tonsure incident happened in the presence of policemen who heckled and beat the man to pulp and thus destroying the self-esteem of a Dalit man. His only mistake was to question the illegal sand mining in the region, Chandrababu Naidu explained. What was happening to AP policemen? Why have they become toys in the hands of the corrupt ruling party men? This was a serious violation of rights, Chandrababu Naidu criticised.

He assured that the TDP will stand with Vara Prasad and make sure those responsible for this barbarian act will be strictly punished.

In another statement, the TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh also condemned the barbaric incident. He demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.