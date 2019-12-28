Chandrababu Naidu dares CM to hold CBI probe

Amaravati: TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu challenged the state government to order CBI inquiry into the land deals of Vizag city during the last seven months. He also asked the government to conduct an inquiry into land deals in Amaravati and complete it within three months instead of making false propaganda.

Speaking to media persons at party state office at Mangalagiri on Friday, Naidu questioned Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as to why the land allotments made to Lulu Group and the Data Centre in Vizag were cancelled by the YSRCP government. He also asked the state government why development was stopped in Vizag city if the government was really committed to the development of the port city.

"The TDP government made plans to develop Vizag city as a Fintech (financial technology) hub. It is difficult to develop the state but destruction is very simple. Now the state's image and development have been tarnished," rued the TDP chief.

Pointing out that there were no three capitals anywhere in the world, he wondered whether three parts of body could be separated. At the same time, he expressed his support for decentralisation of development but not the government organs.

Recalling that Jagan Mohan Reddy had also accepted that 30,000 acre land was required for capital construction, he wondered why he changed his stance now and was harassing farmers with his attitude.

"The farmers and women are agitating on streets for protecting their rights and also the capital. Nearly 21,000 of landowners own less than one-acre land," he said.

The TDP president said that the state government was administering the state by sitting in the Secretariat. But the ministers were making derogatory comments against Amaravati Secretariat and the capital, he lamented. An amount of Rs 9,165 crore was spent for capital construction but the ministers were saying that it was only Rs 5,000 crore, he said.

Meanwhile, CPM state secretary P Madhu demanded that the state government conduct an inquiry into the land deals of Amaravati and also Vizag. He asked the state government to convene an all-party meeting immediately to discuss the matter. He criticised the state government for prolonging the uncertainty and emotional situation among people by deciding to constitute another committee on capital.