Chandrababu Naidu furious on government over farmers arrest, asserts police to act wise

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was furious over the arrest of farmers in Amaravati area who were staging dharna.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was furious over the arrest of farmers in Amaravati area who were staging dharna. He strongly condemned the police actions. Chandrababu held a teleconference with party leaders over farmers' arrest. Opposing to accusations on farmers, he said the police should treat the farmers with sympathy.

Naidu questioned why police are acting on vengeance against the farmers; is it the justification to arrest the farmers in midnight? "Thousands of farmers are worried about capital shifting for the last 13 days, Naidu asserted. The arrests of six farmers from Venkatapalem, Nekkal, Moduga Lankapalem and Velagapudi are undemocratic. Chandrababu said thousands of police could not stop farmers' agitations.

Police arrested the accused who allegedly attacked the media has produced them in Mangalagiri court. The judge said the sections filed on farmers were inappropriate and asked for the evidence. However, the police have changed the section.

