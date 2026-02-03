Chandrababu Naidu hails India-US trade deal as ‘historic milestone’

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday hailed the India-US trade deal as a “historic milestone” for global economic stability.

He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on concluding this “landmark” trade agreement with the US.

“Reducing tariffs to 18% is a visionary move that strengthens the bond between the world’s two greatest democracies and ensures continued global growth,” said the Chief Minister.

“Under the PM's leadership, India is cementing its role as a global economic powerhouse. This deal will significantly boost India's export competitiveness, creating immense opportunities for our youth and farmers, including those in Andhra Pradesh,” added Chandrababu Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a key partner in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India reaching an agreement with the United States.

In a social media post, Pawan Kalyan extended his ‘heartfelt congratulations to PM Modi for “energising India’s economy by concluding two world-class trade agreements within a span of a week.”

The Jana Sena leader stated that following last week’s landmark “mother of all deals” with the European Union, the agreement with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, is set to further strengthen our economic prospects.

“In particular, the reduction of tariff charges to 18% will significantly benefit our farmers by improving market access and export competitiveness. I sincerely thank the Prime Minister for consistently taking timely and decisive steps that align with the aspirations of the people of Bharat,” wrote Pawan Kalyan.

Earlier, Minister for IT and HRD, Nara Lokesh, hailed the trade agreement with the US. He called it a big win for India under the leadership of PM Modi.

“The reduction of US tariffs from 25% to 18% is a major boost for India’s exports and manufacturing. This will directly benefit Andhra Pradesh’s marine seafood exports, MSMEs, agri-exports and emerging manufacturing hubs, while deepening the India-US partnership. Kudos to the negotiating teams, Ministry of Commerce & Industry and the leaderships of both countries for this major breakthrough,” posted Lokesh on X.