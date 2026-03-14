Chandrababu Naidu Holds Meeting on Gas Supply Crisis

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu held a teleconference today (Saturday) with several ministers to discuss the ongoing gas supply issues in the state. Minister Payyavula Keshav briefed the CM on the current situation, with the sub-committee formed to address the matter scheduled to convene at 11:30 AM.

Naidu directed the government to take all necessary measures to resolve the crisis and to coordinate closely with the Central Government. He emphasised the importance of consulting stakeholders, including hotels, and formulating plans based on ground realities. The Chief Minister instructed ministers to ensure that the public faces no anxiety or distress during this period.

The cabinet sub-committee comprises Ministers Nadendla Manohar, Payyavula Keshav, and Atchannaidu. Their meeting was scheduled to be held today at the Civil Supplies building.