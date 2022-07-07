Chandrababu Naidu in favour of Madanapalle district

Madanapalle(Annamayya District):TDP national President N Chandrababu Naidu has strongly criticised the huge hike in public transport department (RTC) bus fares in the State. The fares were not increased in the neighbouring Tamil Nadu or Karnataka but AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had no hesitation in levying more burden on people.

He addressed the party's Mini Mahanadu named as 'NTR Spoorthi – Chandranna Bharosa' at Madanapalle of Annamayya district on Wednesday evening which was attended by a large gathering.

Naidu criticised the injustice done to Madnapalle in the reorganisation of the districts and said that Annamayya district capital should be at a centre place or in Rajampet. Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy managed to include Punganur in Chittoor district which should be part of Annamayya district.

"If you have power to do what you like, after coming to power I will correct it and do justice to Madanapalle area. Madanapalle is a historical place which should be made a district and Punganur should be part of it and not in Chittoor. All seven Assembly segments in Rajampet constituency will be taken care of," he maintained.

He said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has ignored the Special Category Status assurance and was not in a position to raise his head before the Central government and always bends it. There are 1.5 crore families in the State while the total debt has reached Rs 8.5 lakh crore. Naidu flays Jagan for bringing debts at highest rates of interest and pushing the State on the verge of collapse like Sri Lanka. "The CM resorted to Rs 1.5 lakh crore corruption during the past three years," he criticised.

Continuing his 'Badude Badudu' tirade against the government, he made a mockery of the available liquor brands in the State by naming a few like Andhra Gold, Silver, Boom Boom etc. and selling spurious liquor containing harmful chemicals. The prices of all commodities have been skyrocketing in the State and the government has been fleecing the people.

The youth were desperately looking for jobs and yet the government has not released the job calendar even now. In his obvious remarks against Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, that he and his family members were resorting to rowdyism, Naidu said that the Rajampet Parliament constituency is not their 'Jagir.'

"By stopping Handri – Neeva Sujala Sravanthi they are saying that water will be brought to Punganur through a pipeline and the Rs 4,500 cr contract was taken by Peddireddi family only. They want all contracts and all positions," Naidu criticised.

Saying that 19 students have committed suicide after they were failed in SSC and Intermediate, he termed them as State murders. The Chief Minister has spoiled the education sector completely and closed down almost 8,000 schools in the State. As the Chief Minister had no education he is envious of others getting quality education. While the TDP government has provided cycles to girl students, the YSRCP government has not implemented it. Several Amma Vodi beneficiaries were removed from the list citing various reasons.

Kadapa-Bengaluru railway line via Madanapalle will not be diverted as intended by the CM and it will go as per the original proposal when TDP comes back to power. Similarly, he assured the handloom workers of all help.

Senior party leaders Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, N Amaranatha Reddy, Madanapalle party in-charge Dommalapati Ramesh, party Parliamentary constituency presidents R Srinivasa Reddy (Rajampet), Pulivarthy Nani (Chittoor), G Narasimha Yadav (Tirupati), Telugu Yuvatha State president Sriram Chinababu, party national general secretary Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy, party leader G Shankar Yadav and others were present.

Earlier, Naidu entered the district at Cheekalabailu near Madanapalle amid rousing welcome from party cadres. They gathered in large numbers to welcome Naidu and several women offered Harati to him at various junctions.