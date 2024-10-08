Live
Just In
Chandrababu Naidu meets union minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is in Delhi for the second consecutive day, actively engaging with a series of Union Ministers. Following a busy first day, CM Naidu began today's schedule with a meeting with Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, which included Rammohan Naidu. The discussions focused on enhancing national highways throughout the state, emphasizing improved connectivity from Amaravati, the state capital, to all districts, as well as the vital Amaravati - Hyderabad Greenfield Expressway and connectivity to Rayalaseema districts.
In addition, CM Naidu highlighted his meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnava, announcing that the foundation stone for the Vizag Railway Zone will be laid in December. A significant investment of ₹73,743 crore from the Railway Department is planned for Andhra Pradesh, which is a part of the Howrah-Chennai four-line project. The initiative will modernize 73 railway stations and increase the frequency of local trains, showcasing the Andhra Pradesh government’s commitment to collaborating effectively with the railway sector.
Later today, CM Naidu is scheduled to meet Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Resources, Hardeep Singh Puri, at 8:45 PM, following a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at 8:15 PM.