  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu Pays Tribute to Komaram Bheem on His Birth Anniversary

Chandrababu Naidu Pays Tribute to Komaram Bheem on His Birth Anniversary
x
Highlights

In a heartfelt tribute on the birth anniversary of the legendary tribal leader Komaram Bheem, former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the enduring significance of Bheem's legacy in advocating for tribal rights.

In a heartfelt tribute on the birth anniversary of the legendary tribal leader Komaram Bheem, former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the enduring significance of Bheem's legacy in advocating for tribal rights.

Naidu reaffirmed the relevance of Bheem's iconic slogan "Jal, Jangal, Zameen," which encapsulated the struggle for access to natural resources and the preservation of tribal culture.

Komaram Bheem's courageous fight paved the way for the empowerment of tribal communities and their rightful claims to land and resources. The current generation has to draw inspiration from Bheem's dedication and resilience in the face of adversity.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick