Chandrababu Naidu Praises India's Economic Growth, Criticizes AAP's Governance in Delhi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu recently addressed the media in Delhi, highlighting India’s growing leadership in artificial intelligence (AI) and green energy. He emphasized that 2025 will be a pivotal year, with India emerging as a key player in global technology and sustainability efforts.

Naidu celebrated the Union Budget 2025, calling it a forward-thinking step toward achieving a developed India by 2047. He particularly highlighted the budget’s focus on Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), rural development, and investment policies, which he believes will foster long-term economic growth. Additionally, he praised the government’s initiatives like the Kusum scheme and rooftop solar power programs, aimed at driving rural development and empowering local communities.

He also pointed out India’s growing stature in global markets, with increasing foreign investments and technological advancements, particularly in AI and renewable energy. Naidu praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, stating that India is on track to become one of the world’s wealthiest nations by 2047.

However, Naidu did not hold back in criticizing the governance of Delhi under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He slammed the Delhi government for its failure to address critical issues such as air pollution, infrastructure development, and economic growth. According to Naidu, AAP’s inability to implement important projects, including the Amrit scheme, is a result of political instability and poor governance.

Naidu also accused the AAP government of corruption, particularly pointing to the liquor scam as one of its biggest scandals. He compared Delhi’s governance to his own successful track record in transforming Hyderabad into an economic hub, with the city now boasting one of the highest per capita incomes in India. He stressed the importance of business-friendly policies and efficient governance to attract investments, pointing out that many businesses and investors were leaving Delhi due to its poor governance.

In his speech, Naidu also welcomed the government’s increase in the tax exemption limit to ₹12 lakh, calling it a significant boost for the middle class. He urged India’s wealthier citizens to contribute to social initiatives and support the nation’s development, particularly the marginalized communities. Naidu suggested that individuals making notable contributions to society be recognized with Padma awards.

Naidu further emphasized that India’s growth depends on “right development,” where policies focus on wealth creation rather than reckless distribution of resources. He concluded by urging Telugu-speaking voters in Delhi to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for better governance, assuring them that Andhra Pradesh’s economic growth would continue under the NDA government.

Naidu’s speech was a call for strong leadership, innovative policies, and a focus on inclusive growth to secure India’s future on the global stage.