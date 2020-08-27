Chandrababu Naidu spoiling chances of Dalits to get house site pattas

Vijayawada: Indian Dalit Christian Rights (IDCR) organization has alleged TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu is creating hurdles to the efforts made by the state government for the distribution of house site pattas to 50,000 Dalits in Amaravati region and imparting English medium education to the students studying in government schools.



The rights organization national honorary president, P Varaprasada Rao speaking to media at the state guest house on Thursday said the YSRCP government is trying to give house site pattas to 50,000 Dalits in the capital Amaravati.

He said the poor families have been eagerly waiting for the distribution of house site pattas. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing many welfare schemes for the poor and been trying for the development of the state.

He said people would not pardon Chandrababu Naidu for creating hurdles for the distribution of house site pattas to the poor and termed Chandrababu Naidu as anti-Dalit.