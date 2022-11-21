Chandrababu Naidu suffering from loss of memory, says Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Sunday said that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was suffering from memory loss. He addressed the media here on Sunday and criticised Naidu stating that the former Chief Minister and TDP chief forgets what he speaks in the morning by night and vice versa.

Kakani took potshots at Naidu for his dual stand on Kurnool becoming the judicial capital of the State. He said the history of Chandrababu Naidu ended with his defeat in the 2019 elections and he is resorting to blackmailing because he fears defeat in the 2024 polls.

He said people of the State were getting astonished by the speeches of Naidu who had served as the Chief Minister in the past. Govardhan Reddy found fault with the opposition for labelling those questioning Naidu as YSR Congress supporters and alleged that the TDP leaders were participating in Amaravati Yatra to promote differences among people of different regions and they are worried over suffering loss of property worth crores of rupees.

He came down heavily on Naidu for releasing a GO to stop CBI from entering the State in the past. The Minister demanded that Naidu should declare his stance on the decentralisation of administration.

Govardhan Reddy said Naidu was never in people's hearts, and he appears only in newspapers supporting him. He informed that a survey had indicated that the YSR Congress party is extraordinarily strong in the State when compared to the TDP.