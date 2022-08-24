Chandrababu Naidu to focus on neutrals in his latest Kuppam tour

Kuppam(Chittoor district): TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will be visiting his Kuppam constituency for three days from Wednesday. Though he has been visiting the constituency frequently, his visit assumed significance this time amid the ruling party's aggressive drive in his stronghold and wooing of several village level leaders to join its fold. Naidu is expected to address this issue mainly among various other issues during his stay there.

The party sources said Naidu has directed them to focus on neutrals in all four mandals and invite them for a meeting with him. Also, he will meet party leaders who were active in the past but remained silent in the recent past for various reasons.

He is expected to motivate them to take an active role in the party without yielding to any pressures from the ruling party.

It may be recalled that the YSRCP leaders, particular minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, have intensified their focus on Kuppam constituency and are making every effort to weaken the TDP there. They have been saying that at any cost Naidu will be defeated there in the next elections.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy also held a crucial meeting with party leadership in Kuppam recently at his camp office in Tadepalli and asserted that their bid to win all 175 seats in the next elections will begin from Kuppam. Putting at rest all the speculation about the candidature, he even announced MLC K R G Bharath's name as party candidate.

Against this backdrop, Naidu will be visiting the constituency after a gap of three months. His personal assistant in the constituency and party leader P Manohar told The Hans India that Naidu will continue his 'Badhude Badudu' campaign against the ruling party during his visit. He will also focus on the government's failures and the problems in the constituency.

The party has been successfully organising Anna canteen in Kuppam and the party chief will visit it on Thursday. The renovated party office in Kuppam will also be inaugurated on the same day besides holding of a series of party meetings during the whole day.

On Wednesday, the first day of his visit, Naidu will tour various villages in Ramakuppam mandal while on Friday, he will be touring villages in Kuppam mandal and a few villages in Gudupalle mandal before departing for Bengaluru en route to Hyderabad in the evening.

To a question, Manohar said that the compound wall work has been going on for Naidu's new house now. The total construction is expected to be completed within six months.