Chandrababu Naidu urges people to oust YSRCP in next polls

Kadapa: The Telugu Desam Party chief and former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu trained guns at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the latter's home district of Kadapa, Chandrababu has compared Jagan's rule to chaos and underdevelopment. Chandrababu Naidu claimed that YS Jagan's administration allegedly ruined Amaravati and obstructed Polavaram. He has further claimed that the YSRCP government's alleged policies and Jagan's alleged attitude led to the alleged destruction of the state.

The former CM claimed that once they are in power, they will re-launch the Anna canteen programmes that the current administration had cancelled.

In order to save the state, Chandrababu has called people and demanded that Jagan be ousted. He has called on people to oppose the YSRCP in the next election.