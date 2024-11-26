Chandrababu Naidu Wishes People on Constitution Day

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu extended his greetings on the occasion of Constitution Day, commemorating the day the Constitution of India was adopted through his X handle. Emphasizing the significance of the Constitution, Naidu highlighted that it serves as a guiding compass for democratic nations worldwide, crafted under the visionary leadership of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Naidu underscored the uniqueness of India, where diverse religions, castes, and races coexist harmoniously, attributing this unity to the strength of the Indian Constitution. He paid tribute to Dr. Ambedkar, acknowledging him as a monumental figure in Indian history and expressing profound respect for his contributions towards establishing a robust constitutional framework.

In his address, Naidu reassured the people of the state of his commitment to advancing development with equality, while upholding the values of democracy encapsulated in the Constitution. As citizens reflect on this significant day, Naidu's message serves as a reminder of the ideals of justice, liberty, and fraternity that the Constitution represents.