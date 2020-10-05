Chandrababu Naidu's letters to DGP Goutam Sawang are misleading: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Amaravati: Government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said TDP president N Chandrababu was writing letters to the DGP with a mala fide intention to create a false picture about law and order in the state.



Speaking to the media at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Monday, Ramakrishna Reddy said that Naidu was a failed Opposition leader as he never raises issues of public interest and instead, has been writing letters to the knowing well that he has limitations and cannot respond.

Brushing aside the false allegations that 1,600 cases have been filed against the policemen, quoting NCRB data, Ramakrishna Reddy said that Naidu has been writing the letter without knowing the facts and trying to ingest the same untruths to the public. Despite having a small number of cases filed against the police officials, Naidu has exaggerated the figures in the letter, he said and questioned as to why are such untruths were being propagated by the TDP chief despite his experience. In Chittoor, it was erroneously said that there were 400 cases for 4 cases and there were such typos for which corrections were sent.

He pointed out that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had already made it clear that serious action would be taken against any official, who is involved in any sort of crime and he also stood by his word by taking action against the police officers and arresting an inspector.

"The Opposition has failed miserably in the state, as the party members do not know how to act as a responsible opposition. As leader of the party Chandrababu Naidu is only concerned about being in power and playing power politics. The Opposition parties anywhere in the country usually fight for the public cause or by highlighting the flaws of the ruling party, but the TDP leaders act in their own way," he said.