Chandrababu pays tribute to former minister Errannaidu on birth anniversary

In honour of the birth anniversary of the late Union Minister Kinjarapu Errannaidu, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu extended his tributes, highlighting Errannaidu's steadfast commitment, honesty, and sincerity in public service. CM Chandrababu Naidu took to social media to remember his close friend, recognising Errannaidu’s outstanding political legacy that spanned over three decades.

On Sunday, 16th of the month, Errannaidu's son, Union Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, along with State Minister Atchannaidu, visited the memorial of the former leader in Nimmada, Kotabommali Mandal, Srikakulam district and convened discussions with his brothers, Kinjarapu Prabhakar and Harivaraprasad, regarding the organisation of the birth anniversary celebrations today. Many party leaders joined the family's tribute to Errannaidu at his tomb, reflecting on his significant contributions to politics and public life.