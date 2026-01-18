Chandrababu pays tribute to NTR on Death Anniversary, recalls his legacy

On the occasion of N.T. Rama Rao's 30th death anniversary, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu paid heartfelt tributes to the legendary actor and politician. In a post on 'X', Naidu described NTR as "a guiding star in the vast expanse of cinema" and "an invincible force in the political arena."

He praised NTR as "a valiant hero who rewrote the history of generations" and highlighted the former Chief Minister's significant contributions to the self-respect of the Telugu people. Naidu remembered NTR for his groundbreaking welfare and development schemes, which included rice at two rupees a kilo, social security pensions, permanent housing construction, electricity for farmers, local self-governance through the Mandal system, property rights for women, and comprehensive irrigation and drinking water projects in Rayalaseema.

Reflecting on NTR's impact, Naidu stated, "The path he laid is worthy of emulation by all of us," emphasising the enduring inspiration NTR provides to current and future generations.