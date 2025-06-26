Chandrababu review AP Space Policy 4.0, says it aims for Rs25,000 cr investments

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu recently conducted a review of the newly unveiled Andhra Pradesh Space Policy 4.0, which is designed to attract a significant investment of ₹25,000 crores. The policy is projected to create direct employment for 5,000 individuals, with an additional 30,000 jobs expected to be generated indirectly as a result of the planned investments.

As part of the initiative, space cities are set to be established in Lepakshi and Tirupati, fostering innovation and growth in the industry. The Chief Minister revealed that investment subsidies ranging from 25 to 45 percent will be offered to attract space industries to the region.

Furthermore, plans are underway to engage students in the space sector, ensuring that the younger generation is included in this burgeoning field. CM Naidu expressed confidence in the final formulation of the policy and its potential to transform Andhra Pradesh into a hub for space technology and research.