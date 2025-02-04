Live
- Gujarat BJP MLA Karshan Solanki passes away, PM Modi expresses condolence
- Krystle Dsouza says Munawar’s character in ‘First Copy’ was ‘tailor-made for him’
- Action will be taken against attempts of religious conversion within framework of law: K’taka HM
- Chandrababu reviews on revenue generation, gives directions to officials
- Russia to deploy Oreshnik missile systems in Belarus
- Traffic Restrictions on Kensington Road for 45 Days Due to Concretisation Work
- MobiKwik clocks huge 1,000 pc loss in net profit at Rs 55 cr in Q3, revenue slips 7 pc
- Owaisi’s statements on Waqf not based on facts but on an agenda to stir tension: JPC Chief
- ‘Crazxy’ poster featuring Sohum Shah promises a bold narrative
- EU leaders eye stronger military capabilities at first-ever defence meeting
Just In
Chandrababu reviews on revenue generation, gives directions to officials
Amid preparations for the upcoming state budget for 2025-26, the Andhra Pradesh government is intensifying efforts to enhance revenue generation across various departments.
Amid preparations for the upcoming state budget for 2025-26, the Andhra Pradesh government is intensifying efforts to enhance revenue generation across various departments. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is spearheading these initiatives, conducting a comprehensive review of the revenue generation processes within the Secretariat.
In a recent meeting attended by State Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav and officials from multiple departments, CM Naidu emphasized the importance of resource mobilization and increasing state revenue. The discussions centered on strategies to boost collections, particularly focusing on Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues.
The Chief Minister has instructed officials to implement measures aimed at preventing GST evasion and ensuring compliance among businesses. Key directives have been issued to increase revenue while ensuring that any new policies do not create hardships for the citizens of Andhra Pradesh.