Chandrababu reviews on revenue generation, gives directions to officials

Amid preparations for the upcoming state budget for 2025-26, the Andhra Pradesh government is intensifying efforts to enhance revenue generation across various departments. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is spearheading these initiatives, conducting a comprehensive review of the revenue generation processes within the Secretariat.

In a recent meeting attended by State Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav and officials from multiple departments, CM Naidu emphasized the importance of resource mobilization and increasing state revenue. The discussions centered on strategies to boost collections, particularly focusing on Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues.

The Chief Minister has instructed officials to implement measures aimed at preventing GST evasion and ensuring compliance among businesses. Key directives have been issued to increase revenue while ensuring that any new policies do not create hardships for the citizens of Andhra Pradesh.