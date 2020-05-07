Chandrababu seeks centre's permission to visit Visakhapatnam amid gas leakage

As many as eight people died and hundreds of people were rushed to various hospitals on Thursday morning g after witnessing a toxic gas leakage from a chemical factory LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam owned by the South Korean company LG Corp. Many people were left lying unconscious in the street. Police officers moved house to house to evacuate people from the area around the plant.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu sought permission from the central government to visit Visakha. The former chief minister Chandrababu is currently in Hyderabad due to a lockdown imposed by Coronavirus. Chandrababu said that if the Center gives him permission, he would go to Visakhapatnam soon to console the victims. It remains to be seen how the Center will respond to this.

On the other hand, the situation in Visakhapatnam has been scary. The death toll is likely to increase. CM Jagan also reached Vishakhapatnam in a special helicopter a while ago. He will be reviewing the situation and console the victims.