Chandrababu shocks over death of Kothakota Dayakar Reddy, expresses sympathies
Highlights
Telugu Desam Party National President and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the death of former MLA Kothakota Dayakar Reddy from Telangana and expressed sympathies to the family members
He lauded the efforts of the former MLA saying that the latter has won as MLA for three times and served the people. Naidu said that his prayers are with bereaved.
TDP state president Kinjarapu Atchchennaidu said that the death of former MLA Kothakota Dayakar Reddy is sad. He said that Dayakar Reddy treated the Seemandhras like brothers during the Telangana movement. Kinjarapu Achchennaidu said that he is praying to God to rest his soul in peace and conveying his deepest condolences to the family members.
