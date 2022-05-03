Chandrababu slams AP govt. over cases filed against TDP women activists

Telugu Desam Party leader Chandrababu Naidu has lashed out at the Andhra Pradesh government and the police. Chandrababu condemned the filing of SC and ST atrocity cases against 17 TDP women activists in Ongole. "Putting atrocity cases under slogans is flagged as the culmination of the government's deterioration," Chandrababu issued a statement to this effect on Tuesday. He said filing cases against women leaders was a sign of the government's weakness. He questioned whether it was a crime to obstruct the Home Minister's convoy and chant slogans to reassure a rape victim in Bapatla district's Repalle.



Chandrababu objected that the Jagan government had failed miserably in curbing violence against women in the state. He alleged that the government is trying to stifle the voices and demanded the immediate withdrawal of the illegal cases against women in Ongole and the release of detained women.

It is learned that a married woman from Prakasam district, Erragondapalem, was gang-raped while sleeping at the Rapalle railway station recently. TDP women leaders chanted slogans at the convoy of Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, who visited the victim while she was receiving treatment at Ongole Hospital.