Chandrababu takes allegations against Eluru MP seriously

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is also Telugu Desam Party president, has taken the allegations against Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar very seriously. In view of the controversy, the party leadership has directed the MP to stay away from party programmes until further notice.

The Chief Minister also instructed party’s State president Palla Srinivasa Rao to issue a notice to Putta Mahesh seeking an explanation regarding the allegations. Chandrababu Naidu further directed Palla Srinivasa Rao to submit a detailed report on the issue, particularly in connection with reports that the MP’s name surfaced in a drugs-related case. Making the party’s stand clear, the Chief Minister said that no one involved in illegal activities such as drug-related offences would be spared, irrespective of their position. He emphasised that the party would not allow the actions of individuals or leaders to damage the party’s reputation.

The TDP leadership indicated that appropriate action would be taken after examining the MP’s explanation and the report on the incident.