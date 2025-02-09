Chandrababu to hold major review meeting with officials on Tuesday ahead of budget

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is set to convene a crucial meeting with ministers and secretaries from all departments on Tuesday, taking place from 10:30 am to 6 pm. The meeting will be divided into two sessions, with the first focusing on file clearance, WhatsApp governance, Mission Karmayogi, and the GSTP.

In the afternoon session, the Chief Minister will review the upcoming Andhra Pradesh budget alongside the central budget, engaging with ministers and secretaries on department-specific progress, the implementation of the manifesto, and plans for Swarnandhra 2047.

The Chief Secretary has directed all secretaries to submit two presentations relevant to their departments by Monday afternoon. Furthermore, they have been instructed to identify key government priorities and tailor their presentations to last 15 minutes.