Chandrababu to meet Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and East Godavari district leaders today

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has focused on strengthening the party and started filling up the pending constituency in-charges across the state. Naidu has been reviewing the situation constituency-wise and taking the views of local leaders and activists and later announcing new in-charges after a consensus is reached. Over the last two or three days, he has been conducting district-wise reviews and appointing new in-charges. Meanwhile, Chandrababu will hold a meeting with the leaders of Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and the East Godavari districts.



The party MLAs and constituency in-charges from Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and East Godavari districts were called to attend the meeting at the party office today. Former minister and Visakha North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Visakha Lok Sabha constituency party president and Gajuwaka in-charge Palla Srinivas, East and West MLAs Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and Ganababu were called for the meeting.

However, it seems that Ganta will not attend the meeting as there were pre-arranged events. The former minister informed the party office that he would come and meet Chandrababu soon. After the 2019 election, Ganta has been staying away from the party for a while and there were speculations that he would join YSRCP or BJP.